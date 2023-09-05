Jüri Vips finishes in top 20 in IndyCars debut race

Jüri Vips.
Jüri Vips. Source: Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
Estonian open-wheel racing driver Jüri Vips placed 18th in his IndyCars debut race in Portland Sunday.

Vips bagged a full start for the last two races of the season, at the Grand Prix of Portland, and at the Grand Prix of Laguna Seca, with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team.

Vips qualified 18th in Portland stage on Saturday, which despite nearly being improved upon to a top 10 position, was also where he placed overall, after 110 laps and one pitstop.

This brought him 12 points, his first in the series.

Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi) won and with victory clinched the 2023 season title with one round left to go in Laguna Seca, near Monterey, California, starting September 10.

Vips' teammates, the Christian Lungaard (Denmark) and Graham Rahal (U.S.) placed ahead of him, in the Honda-powered Rahal Letterman Lanigan car, in 11th and 12th place, respectively.

--

