M-Sport Ford team boss: Retaining Tänak for 2024 far from straightforward

News
Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: M-Sport Ford
News

Speculation has begun about Estonian WRC star Ott Tänak's tenure at M-Sport Ford, following a string of disappointing results. On the other hand, the team would be unlikely to attract another driver of Tänak's stature for 2024.

Team boss Richard Millender told Finnish rally portal: "Of course, it's always nice to have a top-level driver in the team."

"But this brings us challenges with regard to budget. M-Sport always holds the same discussions at the end of each year about where to find funds; we have a lot of work to do on these issues over the next few months," he went on.

Aat the same time, Millener stressed that Tänak remains a priority for 2024.

M-Sport made major financial investments into Tänak for 2023 alone.

M-Sport focused much of its investment in Tänak. The 2019 champion, this year, as a way of giving the team a chance to fight for the WRC title.

While Tänak and co-driver and compatriot Martin Järveoja won in Sweden in round two, and got to the podium in Croatia, disappointment in the Ford Puma before a home crowd at Rally Estonia, and then at Rally Finland, meant any title hopes against the larger works Toyota and Hyundai teams had all but evaporated.

This has led to speculation that Tänak may be leaving the team at the end of the season, in November.

Richard Millener nonetheless said that while the starting position for further negotiations is far from easy, the team would want to retain the Estonian's services, where possible.

"Tänak is one of the best drivers in the series, so it's not easy to retain him. But we want to," he went on.

In Rally Estonia, an engine switchover at the start of the race led to a five-minute time penalty which Tänak was never able to fully recover from, finishing eighth before a home crowd.

Rally Finland meanwhile saw Tänak have to pull out in day two, again due to engine trouble, after winning stage one.

Millener said that ultimately if Tänak did not stay with M-Sport Ford, the team would have to investigate the younger crop of drivers.

"Realistically, I don't see the other top drivers changing teams, because they have no reason to do so," Millener said.

Tänak joined M-Sport Ford almost at the eleventh hour ahead of this season, after leaving Hyundai last year.

He won the 2019 drivers' title with Toyota.

Tänak is currently in fourth place in the drivers' championship standings on 104 points, 66 points behind table topper and reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota).

The next WRC race starts on September 7, in Greece, and is followed by rounds in Chile, Germany (Central European Rally) and Japan.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helena Lindeberg

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:04

Parmas: Prosecutor leaving will not sink Port of Tallinn trial

16:03

Tallinn council opposition bemused over deputy mayor question time absences

15:27

EELK pastor to head up ministry's state high schools coordination

15:27

M-Sport Ford team boss: Retaining Tänak for 2024 far from straightforward

14:44

Estonia continues development cooperation with states neutral to Russia war

14:33

ERJK terminates alleged Isamaa illicit party donation investigation

14:04

Andrus Hiiepuu: Cyber fraud costing people millions

13:43

Swedbank forecasts ECB rates to come down in spring

13:30

Global Estonian Report: August 23 – 30

12:49

Film location managers with Hollywood experience tour South Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.08

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

21.08

Estonian Methodist Church quits UMC over LGBT rights

21.08

Electricity prices in Estonia and Finland rise to €400 Tuesday noon

22.08

Finland may participate in Baltic air policing Updated

22.08

Tallinn deputy mayor: Fall will be most difficult period for traffic

08:21

Food prices stabilize in Estonia, rise in VAT will bring further increase

21.08

Over 300 Estonian companies still export to Russia

22.08

Edward Lucas: Ukraine paying a heavy price for Western procrastination

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: