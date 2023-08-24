Rasmus Mägi finishes seventh in world championships 400m hurdles

Estonian athlete Rasmus Mägi came seventh in the World Athletics Championships men's 400-meter hurdles final, in a balmy Wednesday night race in Budapest, Hungary, with a time of 48.33.

While Mägi was three hundredths of a second slower than he put in in his semi-final heat Monday, where he finished second, other athletes also put in more modest times, due to the conditions, even at 9.50 p.m. local time.

Mägi said post race that: "I think today the start was faster and maybe a little more competitive than had been the case in the previous races. But ... I was trapped between two competitors for a while and I didn't get to the final hurdles quite so well."

"Everyone - except maybe [eventual winner] Karsten [Warholm] had a bit of a harder run. Most likely the high levels seen at heats and semi-finals played a role here too, for everyone," he added.

"It's been a pretty tough season, which basically started August last when I got injured," he added.

Mägi had suffered a stress fracture.

Norwegian Karsten Warholm took gold with a time of 46.89.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!