Kaia Kanepi drawn against Barbora Strycova in US Open round one

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Kaia Kanepi has been drawn against Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) in round one of the US Open women's singles.

The draw for the main table was made Thursday evening after the conclusion of qualification rounds, while the tournament proper starts on Monday.

Kanepi, 38, ranked 135th in the world at present, is the sole Estonian taking part, after top men's player Mark Lajal did not make it past round one of qualifying.

Former top Estonian player Anett Kontaveit announced her retirement just before the Wimbledon Championships earlier in the summer.

Barbora Strycova is ranked 427th. She recently made a return to top-flight competition after initially retiring in May 2021. In 2017, she ranked as high as 16th in the world, and is a former world number one doubles player – she was X at Wimbledon this year.

Kanepi and Strycova have played each other once – in 2019 in Cincinnati, where the Czech player won 7:6 (3), 3:6, 6:3.

Elsewhere, defending women's champion and world number one Iga Swiatek meets Rebecca Peterson (Sweden, WTA 92nd) in round one. Peterson had put Kanepi out of the Chicago Women's Open earlier this week.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

