Estonia's Mark Lajal exits ATP Mallorca Challenger 75 in quarter finals

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal was knocked out in the quarter finals of the ATP Challenger 75 in Mallorca, Spain.

20-year-old Lajal (ATP No. 246) was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by the experienced Damir Džumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Džumhur was ranked 23rd in the world five years ago and is currently ATP No. 211.

Next up for Lajal, who is expected to climb 15 spots in the ATP rankings, is the Challenger 75 Cassis Open in Provence, France.

