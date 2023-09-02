Estonia's Mark Lajal exits ATP Mallorca Challenger 75 in quarter finals

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: UAMS Health Little Rock Open
News

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal was knocked out in the quarter finals of the ATP Challenger 75 in Mallorca, Spain.

20-year-old Lajal (ATP No. 246) was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by the experienced Damir Džumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Džumhur was ranked 23rd in the world five years ago and is currently ATP No. 211.

Next up for Lajal, who is expected to climb 15 spots in the ATP rankings, is the Challenger 75 Cassis Open in Provence, France.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:30

Estonia's Mark Lajal exits ATP Mallorca Challenger 75 in quarter finals

10:30

Reform Party moving to new headquarters

09:30

Health minister: Increase in dental allowance depends on budget talks

08:25

Minister: €50 million budget cut possible if same amount found elsewhere

01.09

'Iron Men' exhibition has irony and introspection

01.09

Blue-toned analogue cyanotypes from northern Europe on display at Dokfoto

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

01.09

Reform Party does not want Kaja Kallas to resign

01.09

Tallinn decides which new tram line to built next

01.09

Climate ministry's creation financially beneficial for Estonian state

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.08

Gallery: Tallinn tram completes test run on newly renovated line

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

30.08

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's moral standards are so much higher

01.09

Local businesses rejoice as revamped Vana-Kalamaja reopens Friday

01.09

Intelligence chief: Ukraine has put Russian troops under pressure in south

01.09

Tallinn decides which new tram line to built next

01.09

Airport CEO: Buying a stake in Air Baltic is definitely worth considering

31.08

Estonia's e-Residency program reports €40 million in state revenue

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: