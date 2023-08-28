Kaia Kanepi up two spots in latest WTA rankings

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia's top tennis player Kaia Kanepi has moved up two places in the latest WTA (Women's Tennis Association) rankings, which were released on Monday. Kanepi is now ranked 133rd in the world.

Kanepi's fellow Estonians Elena Malõgina and Katriin Saar also made small climbs in the latest rankings. Malõgina is up five spots to WTA No. 339 and Saar rose six places to WTA No. 1,280. Meanwhile, Maileen Nuudi dropped five places to WTA No. 528 and Anet Koskel was down one place to WTA No. 1,247.

There were no changes at the top of WTA rankings. Poland's Iga Świątek held on to the number one spot for the 74th week in a row. Świątek is followed by Aryna Sabalenka (Neutral), Jessica Pegula (USA), Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), Coco Gauff (USA), Caroline Garcia (France), Maria Sakkari (Greece), Markéta Vondroušová (Czechia) and Karolina Muchova (Czechia).

In the men's ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings, Estonia's top player Mark Lajal remains in 246th plce for the second week running. Daniil Glinka dropped one place to ATP No. 660 and Kristjan Tamm was down ten spots to ATP No. 694.

The men's top ten was also inchanged from the week before. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain stays in top spot in the rankings, followed by Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Daniil Medvedev (Neutral), Holger Rune (Denmark), Casper Ruud (Norway), Jannik Sinner (Italy), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Andrei Rublev (Neutral), Taylor Fritz (USA) and Frances Tiafoe (USA).

Editor: Michael Cole

Kaia Kanepi up two spots in latest WTA rankings

