Estonian Ojakäär, Sweden's Dahlin crowned US Open junior doubles champs

18-year-old Estonian Oliver Ojakäär and his 17-year-old Swedish doubles partner Max Dahlin were crowned junior boys' doubles champions at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Ojakäär and Dahlin beat sixth seeds Federico Bondioli (Italy) and Joel Schwärzler (Austria) in the finals 3-6, 6-3, 11-9 in the span of 62 minutes.

In July 2016, Ojakäär's own trainer Kenneth Raisma and Greece's Stefanos Tsitipas won the boys' doubles title at Wimbledon, defeating Canadian duo Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov in the final 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Number 8 seeds Mara Gae (Romania) and Anastasiia Gureva (Russia) took the U.S. Open junior girls' doubles title on Saturday, defeating Japanese duo Sara Saito and Nanaka Sato 1-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Oliver Ojakaar and Max Dahlin take home the Boys' Doubles crown pic.twitter.com/KsobBSvDSb — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

--

