Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Estonia go down 5:0 to Belgium

News
Romelu Lukaku in action against Estonia in the Euro 2024 qualifier game, Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Romelu Lukaku in action against Estonia in the Euro 2024 qualifier game, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/Photo News
News

Estonia's men's national football team suffered its second 5:0 defeat in four days, this time losing away to top team Belgium, in a European Championships 2024 Group F qualifying match.

Estonia had already gone down 5:0 at home to Sweden on Saturday, so meeting Belgium, Group F leaders and fifth-ranked team worldwide was always going to be challenging, not least since Romelu Lukaku, who had put six goals past Estonia so far including in June's 3:0 home defeat, was on the pitch.

On the other hand, Lukaku has not played much this season after an increasingly unhappy second spell with Chelsea has been followed by a season-long loan to AS Roma, for which the striker will have to take a £10 million pay cut, no less.

Belgium in any event came into the match off a 1:0 away win against Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday.

The head-to-head record wouldn't have brought much encouragement to the visitors either: Of nine meetings, Estonia had only won one, in 2009 during the world cup qualifiers for the following year.

In addition to danger man Lukaku, defender Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht) was getting his 150th national team start on Tuesday, a record for that country.

The match kicked off late, at 9.45 p.m. Estonian time, at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

In the event it was the veteran Vertonghen who put Belgium 1:0 up, four minutes in off the head, from a corner kick by midfielder Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab), ESPN reports.

Key statistics from the Belgium-Estonia match, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Source: ERR

Winger Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) next found the net on the 18th minute,

Henrik Anier (Lee Man) had a go on the 24th minute for Estonia, but hit the woodwork.

Shaking off any concerns people might have had of his being a bit rusty, Lukaku managed to score twice in two minutes, the first of these on the 56th minute, taking his goal tally for the national side to 77, while the eight he has so far scored in the Euro 2024 qualifiers makes him top marksman also.

The score remained 4:0 to the hosts until two minutes from time, thanks to midfielder Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), who had come on as a substitute.

Belgium remain top of Group F with 13 points, though only on goal difference over Austria, who won away to Sweden on Tuesday.

The European Championships finals start June 14 next year. With three games to go in qualification, Estonia will not be there, however.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ESPN, ERR Sport

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:23

ERR in Latvia: Via Baltica-bottlenecking Salacgriva Bridge to be replaced

10:52

Shale oil electricity generation rose by 42 percent in Estonia in 2022

10:32

Estonia's Russian car entry ban in effect from 10 am Wednesday Updated

10:25

Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Estonia go down 5:0 to Belgium

10:01

Urmet Kook: No, Madam prime minister

08:45

Ratings: Isamaa support rises, other parties largely unchanged

08:15

Weather turns rainy in Estonia on Wednesday, more autumnal as week goes on

12.09

Bill forces savings and loan associations to become association banks

12.09

Lukas: Centrist turn in Narva to get in the way of study language change

12.09

Metaprint fails to answer Riigikogu committee's questions by deadline

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Private vehicles with Russian plates banned from entering EU

12.09

Major Tallinn road intersection reopens to traffic Tuesday

12.09

Prime minister signed off on loan to husband shortly after Metaprint visit

11.09

NATO to hold largest exercise since Cold War on eastern flank

12.09

Estonian FM: Border states to discuss Russian car entry ban later this week

12.09

EKRE chair: We're taking Riigikogu board to court Updated

11.09

Tallinn will have to order its shade trees from abroad

12.09

Estonia finds recognition of Belarusian exile passports must go through EU

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: