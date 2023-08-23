Over 7,000 tickets sold for Estonia's Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden

Fans at an Estonian men's national team match.
Fans at an Estonian men's national team match. Source: Liisi Troska
The Estonian men's national football team is set to play their next Euro 2024 qualifier at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn against Sweden on September 9. More than 7,000 football fans have already snapped up tickets for the match.

According to Tõnu Sirel, director general of the Estonian Football Association (EJL )the high level of interest already shown, means around 10,000 spectators are expected to be at the A. Le Coq Arena to watch the game. "In order to avoid missing out on a ticket, we recommend that everyone who is interested buys a ticket in a suitable price category and with a suitable seat before the week of the match," said Sirel.

On the day of the game, it is also a good idea to arrive at the stadium early, as the activities in the surrounding area begin at 4 p.m. The teams will start their pre-match warm-up at 6.15 p.m., the national anthems will be played at 6.45 p.m. and kick off is at 7 p.m.

The Estonian and Swedish men's national football teams have met on 18 previous occasions. The last time Sweden visited Tallinn was in 1997, for a World Cup qualifier, which they narrowly won 3-2. In their most recent encounter, Sweden also recorded victory by a single goal, winning 1-0 in a March 2021 friendly in Stockholm thanks to a third minute goal from Marcus Berg.

Tickets for the game are on sale at Piletilevi and via Estonian Football Association's (EJL) website.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

