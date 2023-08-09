NOËP stadium concert postponed

A UEFA European Conference League game between FC Flora and FCV Farul Constanta taking place at the A. Le Coq Arena on August 16 means there is not enough time to set the stage for Estonian artist NOËP's stadium concert on August 19, which has been postponed.

Targo Kaldoja, head of the Lilleküla Football Center, said that the fact the concert has to be postponed is the result of several unfortunate and unlikely coincidences. "We were aware of the UEFA game days, and when we agreed to host the concert, we counted on the possibility of being able to switch home and away matches should the Estonian club come out as the host in the toss-up," Kaldoja explained.

"Unfortunately, one of the clubs involved made demands that were impossible to meet during negotiations. While we managed to schedule the match for August 16 once the opposing team had been determined, two days is not enough time for converting the stadium for a major concert. UEFA did not agree to playing the match at a different stadium," Kaldoja said.

"We are sorry for the unfortunate situation. Postponing the concert was the last resort as we realize the inconvenience it creates," he added.

"We have been in touch with all sides and do not want to take the risk of the stage setup falling short because of having too little time. As we are not willing to compromise the scale and quality of the show, we are forced to postpone the concert to the first available date of September 2," said Thea Zaitsev, manager for NOËP.

"It is clearly an unpleasant surprise for all involved, and I feel for people who will not be able to attend because of the change in date," Andres Kõpper a.k.a NOËP commented.

All tickets already sold are good for the September 2 concert.

