Estonian Music Awards winners announced

The winners of this year's Estonian Music Awards were announced at Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn on Wednesday evening. Noep won four categories, and Puuluup two.

In addition to the Male Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year categories, Noep, who received four awards, also won the Debut Album of the Year and Album of the Year.

The band Puuluup won two prizes, the Band of the Year and the Ethno/Folk Album of the Year.

Yasmyn won the Female Artist of the Year and Tommy Cash won the Best Music Video award. Mikk Targo was recognized for his contribution to Estonian music.

Winners of the Estonian Music Awards 2022:

Debut album of the Year
Noep - "No Man Is An Island"

Classical Music album of the Year
"Strings Attached: The Voice of Kannel." Presented by Anna-Liisa Eller

Jazz Album of the Year
Joel Remmel Trio - "Kevad"

Ethnic/Folk album of the Year
Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja"

Song of the Year/Folk Album
Jaak Johanson – "Sisemeri silmini"

Alternative/indie Album of the Year
Janek Murd – "Viiv"

Metal Album of the Year
Mört – "Pangetäis Bängereid"

Rock Album of the Year
The Boondocks – "Soup Can Pop Band"

Electronic Album of the Year
Wateva – "Disposable Society"

Hip-hop/ rap/RnB Artist of the Aear
Genka & Dew8 – "OLEG"

Pop Artist of the Year
Noep - "No Man Is An Island"

Female Artist of the Year
Yasmyn – "YASMYN"

Male Artist of the Year
Noep – "No Man Is An Island"

Ensemble of the Year
Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja"

Artist of the Year
5Miinust

Music video of the year
Tommy Cash – "Racked" (director Anna Himma)

Best Song of the Year
Rita Ray – "Love Ain't The Same"

Album of the Year
Noep – "No Man Is An Island"

Contribution to Estonian music
Mikk Targo

A total of 190 jury members participated in the selection of the winners of the Estonian Music Awards.

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

