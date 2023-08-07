Viru Folk to concentrate on music and culture of the British Isles

The 16th Viru Folk music festival will be held Käsmu August 11-13 and this year concentrate on the music and culture of the British Isles.

The festival's three days and seven stages will feature more than 40 musical ensembles, 14 of them from abroad, including England, Scotland, Ireland, the Isle of Man and Australia.

The festival's main act is Nathan "Wellerman" Evans from Scotland who will be performing at the main stage on Friday, August 11. Estonian group Untsakad will play a "The Dubliners" tribute concert, while Dagö will celebrate its 25th anniversary together with mixed choir Tuljak and the Saku Mandoliinid band on Saturday, August 12.

Viru Folk also has an updated film and theater program this year as well as a children's program. The former will showcase "The Edge of the World," "Shaun the Sheep Movie," "Paddington 2," "Wild Shetland: Scotland's Viking Frontier" as well as the dance performance "Põrguviiul" (Hell Fiddle). The children can learn different instruments, how to make fishing nets and necklaces out of fangs.

