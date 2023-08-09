Gallery: Nearly 1,000 youngsters take part in Tallinn Ironkids races

While last weekend was the scene of the annual Tallinn Ironman Triathlon, the children were not left out either, thanks to a junior version of the event, held Friday.

Dubbed Mamma Ironkids, the race was open to a wide range of ages, from tots aged under two years, through to 16-year-olds.

Almost 1,000 children, accompanied by their parents where needed, took part.

The smaller children had to get round a 475m track, while for the older competitors, the distance was a full 1,500m.

The course was set up in the Rocca al Mare district of Tallinn, while the finish line was in the same place as it was for the full adults' version.

All Ironkids competitors received a participation medal, while the top three finishers in each category were also awarded with medals (see gallery).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!