Triathlete Timmo Jeret third in Hawaii

Triathlete Timmo Jeret on Thursday made the podium at the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Jeret finished third in his age group (Men, 25-29), after completing the 3.8km Pacific Ocean open-water swim (1:02.39), 180km cycle stage along the Queen Ka'ahumanu Highway (4:41.39) and full marathon in and around the city of Kailua-Kona (2:58.20), giving him an overall time of 8:49.16.

While Jeret was 87th after the swim stage, he was third best in both bike stage and the marathon, to bring him his podium place.

Overall he placed seventh among pro men competitors.

Of other Estonian competitors, Liisi Alamaa reached the Ironman finish with a time of 11:29.46, giving her 61st place in the Women 30-34 age group.

Jane Oidekivi took 83rd place in the women's 45-49 category (12:25.39, Ursel Velve was 139th in the women's 40-44 group (12:27.18), Henri Rüysak was 160th in the men's 50-54 category (11:05.14) and Tarmo Kalviste was 401st in the same category, with a time of 12:35.39

The Estonian record at the event to date came in 2016 when Marko Albert put in a time of 8:28.20.

The Ironman World Championship has been held annually in Hawaii since 1978.

