Estonians place highly in weekend's Ironman triathlon events

Jaak Kimmel came second for Estonia at Saturday's Ironman triathlon, men's event, held in Tallinn. Liisi Alamaa was third in the women's event.

Michal Holub (Slovakia) won, with a time of 8 hour 40 minutes; local hero Kimmel was just 6 minutes and 48 seconds behind.

The triathlon kicked off with a 3.8-km open water swim on Lake Harku, just west of the city, followed immediately by a 180.2-km cycle race and culminating in a full marathon, 42.2km.

The women's triathlon was won by Lizi Brooke (England) in a time of 9 hours 43 minutes and four seconds, over Tanja Vinther-Bjerg (Norway), while Liisi Alamaa was third in her home event, 12 minutes and 23 seconds behind Brooke.

Sunday saw the half-distance Ironman (Ironman 70.3), and Estonians placed on the podium here, too, with Liisa Kull coming second in the women's and Rait Pallo third in the men's

Jenny Boulmeti (Greece) won the women's event over Kull , while four more Estonians, Helen Liis (5th), Anette Zukker (7th), Kerttu-Liis Laane (9th) and Helena Peik (10th) all made it into the top 10.

Englishman Matthew Brook won overall in the men's (4 hours 4 minutes and 36 seconds), over Latvian Sergejs Kudrjavcevs and Pall, while two other Estonians, Villu Vakra (4th) and Rauno Pikkor (9th) also made it into the top ten.

