Ironman Tallinn triathlons to affect traffic, public transport this weekend

The Ironman Tallinn triathlon and Ironman Tallinn 70.3 triathlon are taking place in the Estonian capital on August 6-7 this weekend, bringing with them significant impacts on traffic patterns and public transport routes.

People in Tallinn and surrounding areas are asked to pay close attention to traffic as well as changes to traffic patterns, parking and public transport, event organizer Triatlonakadeemia said on their site.

Pedestrians interested in crossing the course should expect to have to wait in accordance with the movement of triathlon competitors. Organizers have confirmed that all local residents will be able to access their homes, but have asked that residents allow for possible waits and follow the instructions of traffic regulators, warning that wait times can extend to up to 30 minutes at times.

On the cycling and running courses, traffic will be managed by licensed regulators. Residents and public transport will be permitted at regulators' discretion.

Triatlonakadeemia recommends parking vehicles in spots where they can be moved quickly if needed on competition day.

The highest number of competitors can be expected on the course between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., at which point crossing the course may take longer. Traffic will be reopened immediately following the final competitor.

Changes to traffic management in Tallinn in connection with the Ironman Tallinn triathlon this weekend. August 7-8, 2020. Source: Ergo Kukk/Trismile

Road closures, parking restrictions

Bike lanes on Kalaranna tänav will be closed from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5.

In Haabersti District, Sõudebaasi tee and Pikaliiva tänav between Keskküla tänav and Paldiski maantee will be closed to traffic from 5 p.m. Friday, August 5 through 12:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Resident vehicles can access Sõudebaasi tee with a permit.

The following streets along the Ironman cycling course will be closed on Saturday, August 6 from 6:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday, August 7 from 9:30 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.: Kalaranna tänav, Tööstuse tänav (between Kalaranna and Kopli), Sitsi tänav, Sõle tänav (between Sitsi and Kopli), Pelguranna tänav, Lahepea tänav (sidewalk), and Paldiski maantee (between Lahepea and Tähetorni).

These roads will be reopened between the two days of competition.

The following streets along the Ironman running course will be closed on Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. through midnight and on Sunday, August 7 from 10:10 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.: Kalaranna tänav, Kalasadama tänav, Põhja puiestee (between Kursi and Kalasadama), Väike-Rannavärava tänav, Kanuti tänav, Aia tänav and Suurtüki tänav.

These roads will likewise be reopened between the two days of competition.

This weekend, parking will be prohibited in the following areas of Tallinn as well: Aia tänav between Viru tänav and Kanuti tänav on Saturday, August 6 from midnight through 7 a.m.; on Pelguranna tänav from Saturday, August 6 at midnight through Sunday, August 7 at 4 p.m.; on Sõudebaasi tänav from Friday, August 5 at midnight through Sunday, August 7 at 12:30 p.m.

Changes to public transport

On Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7, service by bus 62 and trams 1 and 2 will be suspended.

Buses 2, 3, 20A, 21, 21B, 27, 33, 36, 37, 40, 41, 41B, 59, 61, 66 and 73 will also be diverted, and temporary bus lines will be operating from Hobujaama to Kalaranna and from Oja tee to Harkujärve.

Service on trams 1 and 2 will be suspended on Saturday from 11 a.m. through 6:15 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:50 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Changes to public transport in Tallinn in connection with the Ironman Tallinn triathlon this weekend. August 7-8, 2020. Source: Ergo Kukk/Trismile

Tram lines 1 and 2, detoured bus lines as well as bus 72 will operate on a free schedule both days. Detailed information about changes to public transport will be posted at tram and bus stops and can also be found online here.

Click here for more info about the Ironman Tallinn and here for more info about the Ironman Tallinn 70.3.

--

