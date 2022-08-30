Vana-Kalamaja pedestrianization leads to road closure from mid-September

Pedestrianization work in Tallinn's Kalamaja neighborhood means a major intersection will be closed from mid-September through late October.

The junction, on Soo and Vana-Kalamaja, closes on September 12, will be closed for around five weeks, while the pedestrianized street will link Kalamaja with the Old Town, to the east. Vana-Kalamaja will still be accessible to motor veinicels, but more precedence is being given to pedestrians and cyclists, while the street will be landscaped and include benches and other street furniture, and even a viewing platform (see image).

Deputy Mayor Tallinn Vladimir Švet (Center) said that the nearby bus parking lot adjacent to the Balti jaam station will also see redesign as a continuation of Vana-Kalamaja, meaning pedestrians will get a continuous journey towards the Old Town rather than having to negotiate the area of the train station.

At the Old Town end, work on Toompuiestee and Nunne starts September 5 and lasts to the end of October also; Nunne can still be accessed from Suurtüki.

Traffic will still be able to run one-way, in the direction of Tehnika, along Toompuiestee from the Balti jaam.

The number 3 bus will be diverted while the Soo and Vana-Kalamaja work is being carried out.

The overall project deadline is July 2023, based on designs by architectural firm Kavakava OÜ and carried out by Tallinn city government roadworks firm Tallinna Teede AS.

