Roadworks mean new traffic regime in Balti jaam area of Tallinn

News
Artist's rendition of the under-development Vana-Kalamaja street, at the point at which it will pass the Balti jaam train station.
Artist's rendition of the under-development Vana-Kalamaja street, at the point at which it will pass the Balti jaam train station. Source: Kavakava OÜ
News

Roadworks will bring new traffic regulations and potential disruption around the Balti jaam train station in Tallinn from next Monday.

The work makes up the next phase of the remodeling of Vana-Kalamaja street, which will run from Suur-Paterei in Kalamaja, to the edge of the Old Town, traversing the train station area.

The junction of Toompuiestee and Nunne will have new, temporary regulations, to be in place until May.

One lane will remain open to traffic in both directions on Toompuiestee as it passes the Balti jaam station, with traffic being shifted to the Old Town side of Toompuiestee. Access to the Old Town via Nunne street will be viable only from Tõnismäe for as long as the work is in progress, and no left turn from Toompuiestee to Nunne street will be open at that time, the city government says.

Map of the Nunne/Toompuiestee intersection (marked with no entry symbols) and the Suurtüki/Rannamäe tee diversion. Source: Tallinn City Government

The existing bus and trolleybus stop outside the train station and in the direction of Mustamäe, ie. away from the city center, will also be moved around 80m and temporarily located in front of the Shnelli Hotel, while the Number 1 and Number 2 bus stops will be temporarily situated on a platform, inside the Balti jaam bus parking zone.

The landscaping of Vana-Kalamaja, formerly a comparatively dilapidated street but, following gentrification, in one of the priciest districts of Tallinn nowadays, will, the city government says, create a high-quality urban space comfortable and safe for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike, and will feature greenery, park areas and street furniture.

Not only will drivers be able to reach the Old Town from Kalamaja via a less circuitous route, but also pedestrians will no longer have to use the subway running under Toompuiestee to get there.

The work is due to finish in June, by which time it will have lasted around a year.

The work is being carried out by Tallinn City Government firm Tallinna Teede AS, to a design by architecture bureau Kavakava OÜ (architects: Siiri Vallner, Indrek Peil and Kristel Niisuke).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

