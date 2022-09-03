Traffic access to Toompuiestee in central Tallinn restricted from Monday

News
artist's rendition of the main features of the Vana-Kalamja development, whose work necessitates the roadworks on Nunne and Toompuiestee.
artist's rendition of the main features of the Vana-Kalamja development, whose work necessitates the roadworks on Nunne and Toompuiestee. Source: Kavakava OÜ
News

From Monday, roadworks will mean the passage of traffic along Toompuiestee in central Tallinn will be reduced. The work relates to Vana Kalamaja street, which is being redesigned to reduce access to vehicle traffic and providing a landscaped stretch running from the Kalamaja district, to the Old Town.

While the stretch of Toompuiestee which runs past the Baltic jaam rail station is usually two-lane in both directions, roadworks on its intersection with Nunne will reduce this to one lane in either direction, for a period of around a month, leaving the adjacent Suurtüki street the only means of access to the Old Town, from that direction.

The Tallinn city government said: "The closure of the intersection of Toompuiestee and Nunne. is related to the extensive reconstruction of Vana-Kalamaja street, whereby a high-quality urban space is to be created," noting that pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike will be able to cross Toompuiestee to and from the Old Town.

Currently, pedestrians must negotiate the vicinity of the Balti jaam and use a subterranean tunnel, to cross Toompuiestee.

Streets affected by the roadworks on Nunne and Toompuiestee, throughout September and October. Source: Tallinn City Government

The current work will last until the end of October, while Nunne street (see map above) will be accessible by car via Suurtüki, Laia and Suur-Kloostri streets

Exiting the Old Town via Suurtüki will only be viable by turning right on to Rannamäe, from Monday, and it will not be possible to turn left towards the rail station.

The work also means a stretch of Lai street in the old town will be designated no-parking, though drivers of vehicles doing the school run to the nearby Gustav Adolf school on Suur-Kloostri will be permitted to briefly stop and turn round, for that purpose.

The work starts Monday, September 5 and continues for nearly two months, during which time the above restrictions will apply.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

