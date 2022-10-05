Pronksi tänav upgrade to affect central Tallinn traffic from October 10

The renovation of a main thoroughfare linking central Tallinn with the harbor area starts on Monday, and will see road closures and traffic disruption almost for the next year.

The work affects Pronksi tänav, which runs in a north-south direction and, together with its continuation, Jõe tänav, links Tartu mnt to Ahtri and Reidi tee (see maps below) and involves subterranean communications and utility improvements as well as above-ground reconstruction.

Preparatory work on Pronksi had already started this week, though the entire length of the street remains open to traffic in both directions.

However, from Monday, October 10, the first section, between Narva mnt and Raua, will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Since this is a section where the underground utility networks are also being replaced, the construction will cover the entire width of the road, leaving no space for vehicles.

However, sidewalks on either side will remain open, and local residents are guaranteed access by vehicle to their homes; the intersections at either end of this stretch will remain open too.

The City of Tallinn recommends using Raua and Narva mnt as detours around this section (see map below).

The stretch of Pronksi closed to traffic from Monday, October 10, between Raua and Narva mnt. Source: OÜ KE Infra

A week later, from Monday, October 17, a section of Pronksi to the south, which runs from Gonsiori to Kunderi, will also be closed to vehicle traffic.

Intersections, including the Kunderi junction, will again remain open and there will be no major restrictions or disturbances for pedestrians. The city recommends using Kivisilla tänav as a detour.

The additional stretch of Pronksi, between J. Kunderi and Gonsiori and alongside the western edge of the Politsei park, to be closed to traffic from Monday, October 17. Source: OÜ KE Infra

However, greater restrictions will apply from early November, when the entire section from Narva mnt to Kunderi street will be closed, as the intermediate stretch of Pronksi which had still been open to traffic, between Gonsiori and Raua, also closes for renovation.

This work starts from November 7 when a stretch of Raua street will also be closed, from the junction with Gonsiori to the XXI school, close to the ERR Radio House and News House (see map below).

In the meantime, a further stretch of Raua, to the northeast and between Raua 7 and Kreutzwaldi tänav, normally a one-way street, will be converted for two-way traffic during the course of the roadworks (see map).

The Narva mnt-Pronksi intersection and the Pronksi-Gonsiori intersection will remain open to vehicle traffic.

The contractor will again ensure safe passage to pedestrians and local residents access to their houses, city authorities say.

The expanded work taking in the stretch of Pronksi between Gonsiori and Raua, and the stretch of Raua from Gonsiori to just beyond the intersection with Pronksi. A stretch of Raua to the east will be for two-way traffic while the work is ongoing. Source: OÜ KE Infra

The renovation works will last almost a year and will also affect Jõe tänav, to the north, a continuation of Pronksi following the intersection with Narva mnt.

New, temporary public transport stops will be erected on two streets, ahead of the opening of a new, future public transport line in the direction of Liivalaia tänav.

The entire work will take almost a year and will include cordoned-off bike lanes, landscaped zones and greenery, as well as the improved road surfaces and underground connections.

The entire project is to cost the City of Tallinn €11.5 million.

Larger-scale map showing the affected area in central Tallinn, from Monday, October 10 2022 onwards for the best part of a year. Source: AS KE Infra

--

