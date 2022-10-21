Mayor on Tallinn traffic jams: We're trying to follow the plan

Traffic jams in Tallinn.
Traffic jams in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Several major road repairs taking place at the same time in Tallinn have caused a lot of inconveniences, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) admitted on Thursday. But he claimed there are several good reasons for this.

Both Pronksi tanäv and Vana-Kalamaja tanäv are undergoing heavy construction work this fall which has led to traffic jams in the capital.

Kõlvart said the renovations stretching between Jõe and Pronksi had been postponed to October from this spring due to instability in the construction market caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Pushing the work back even further would probably make the situation even worse, he said.

There are plans to start construction work for the new tramline between the airport and Old Harbor in the spring, so these projects would likely clash if the Pronksi were further delayed.

The Pronksi tanäv works are expected to last for approximately one year but traffic restrictions will not be in place the whole time.

Speaking at Tallinn City Council's press conference, the mayor said public procurement processes had to be followed.

There is also no guarantee those who bid on this year's tenders can delay their work for a year, he said, adding: "It is better to start now."

"I also wondered how we managed to organize it this way. But we are actually trying to do it according to the plan," he said.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

