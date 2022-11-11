One lane of Tallinn's Pronksi tänav reopening to traffic Monday

Road signs in connection with roadwork on Pronksi tänav in Central Tallinn. October 2022.
Road signs in connection with roadwork on Pronksi tänav in Central Tallinn. October 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
On Monday, November 14, one lane of Central Tallinn's Pronksi tänav will be be reopened to traffic between Narva maantee and Gonsiori tänav, with one lane each way open on Pronksi between Gonsiori tänav and Tartu maantee.

The updated traffic regulations will enter into effect right after the end of rush hour on Monday morning and remain in effect through next April, Tallinn city government said in a press release. Residents and road users will be informed of any further changes.

An additional lane will be reopened to traffic on Pronksi tänav between Narva maantee and Gonsiori tänav on Monday, November 14. Source: Tallinn city government

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) highlighted that the reconstruction of Pronksi tänav and Jõe tänav has been one of the city's most comprehensive projects this year, noting that on top of adding greenery and hopefully making traffic safer for all road users, especially pedestrians and cyclists, the city will also be overhauling all water and gas lines as well as electric and sewage systems along Pronksi tänav.

"Such extensive work will inevitably involve major changes to traffic management, and I hope road users will be understanding," Svet said.

Deputy Mayor Tanel Kiik (Center) recommends using public transport to help ease rush hour traffic and hopes road users will find alternative routes through the area.

"It's important to refrain from using public transport lanes so as not to impede the smooth operation of public transport," he stressed, adding that everyone needs to pay even closer attention to pedestrians in the area due to its close proximity to several schools.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

