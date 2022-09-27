Tallinn street renovation means Pronksi, Jõe closed from October 10

Traffic in central Tallinn will be heavily disrupted as a major thoroughfare connecting the city center with the harbor area is to be renovated. The work will involve upgrades both to subterranean infrastructure connections and the above-ground environment.

The plans were originally unveiled in early 2020.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said the work, on Pronksi tänav, which runs between Raua tänav and Narva mnt, and its continuation, Jõe tänav, which runs to the Ahtri/Reidi tee intersection (see map), will be closed to traffic from October 10.

The initial preparation stage starts a week earlier, October 3.

Svet said: "We hope that the majority of the construction work on Jõe and Pronksi will be completed by the summer, and that all the final completion works will be finished by next fall."

Pronksi and Jõe streets run from the city center towards the harbor district. Source: Google Maps

Since the work also requires that a lot of underground utility networks be replaced, the construction will span the entire width of the carriageway, hence the road closure, though local residents will be generally able to access their properties by vehicle, or will be informed in advance when they cannot, and sidewalks will still be open to pedestrians.

The redesign work covers all water, gas and electricity supply and sewage systems, which will be replaced, and modern street lighting is to be installed

Cycle lanes and landscaping are also to be installed, with over 40 trees and nearly 1,400 shrubs to be planted along a currently somewhat sterile stretch of city street, the deputy mayor added.

In addition, more landscaping will be installed on both streets and a total of 43 trees and 1,372 shrubs will be planted along the street edges, the city announced.

"Whereas up until now Pronksi tänav was mainly for cars, with this reconstruction we will ensure equally safe and comfortable opportunities for all, while paying great attention to the safety of pedestrians and cyclists," Svet added.

Trees along Pronksi were pollarded last spring (see cover image).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!