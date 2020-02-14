Jõe and Pronksi streets to get cycle lanes, improved sidewalks

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Pronksi and Jõe streets run from the city center towards the harbor district.
Pronksi and Jõe streets run from the city center towards the harbor district. Source: Google Maps
Tallinn City Government plans to carry out reconstruction works on Jõe and Pronksi streets, in the city center, to make them more amenable to both cyclists and pedestrians.

The project is, the city government says, the logical continuation of the Reidi Road, which opened late last year and links the harbor area to the Kadriorg and Lasnamäe districts east of the city center. It also has extensive cyclist, pedestrian and recreational facilities. Pronksi street runs northwards from the Liivalaia/Tartu highway junction, becoming Jõe street after the Narva highway junction and runs to the junction with Reidi road itself (see map).

The project would also be a prerequisite for similar work to Liivalaia street, one of the widest thoroughfares in the city center, the city government says.

Tallinn city center elder Vladimir Svet (Center) said both subterranean communications and sidewalks would be reconstructed during the works, with new bicycle and sidewalks planned to be connected to those on Gonsiori and Kunderi streets, due to be constructed this year, as well as existing ones on Reidi road itself. Public transport stops will also be placed on the refurbished streets, Svet said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn city governmenttallinn trafficjõe streetpronksi streetcycling in tallinn
