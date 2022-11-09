Tallinn to ban parking on some streets during snow clearing

From December 1, parking will be banned on some streets on certain days and times in Tallinn's Kristiine and Haabersti districts.

Parking organization will be altered in the Lille urban region in Kristiine district and the external Õismäe ring in Haabersti for street and snow clearing purposes from December 1.

The Lille urban region of Kristiine district will be divided into four zones.

In the first zone (Mooni, Kasvu, Loo, Kannikese, Kibuvitsa streets, as well as the section of Kullerkupu tänav between Mooni and Kibuvitsa streets and the section of Ülase tänav between Kibuvitsa and Tulika streets), parking will be prohibited between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays.

In the second zone (Mineraali, Maasika, Vaarika, Lille streets and the section of Kullerkupu tänav between Lille and Mooni streets) parking will be prohibited between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

On the streets in zone 3 (Tulbi, Tulika, Tulika põik, Ülase, Sinika, as well as the section of Madara tänav between Paldiski maantee and Tulika põik) parking will be prohibited between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

In the fourth zone (the section of Madara tänav between Tulika and Endla streets) parking is prohibited on Mondays and Thursdays between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking will be prohibited on the inner side of the Õismäe ring from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and on the outer side of the ring from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

"Even with the greatest of intentions, street maintenance equipment cannot clean or remove snow from obstructed streets. Temporary parking arrangements must be implemented if taxpayer funds are to be spent efficiently and a tractor is to reach a street or yard with the desired outcome. This way, residents can find alternative parking spaces for their cars on those days, and maintenance partners can clear the entire street of snow," Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said.

In May and June of next year, the implementation of the new parking arrangements will be reviewed by the two boroughs, and a decision will be made as to whether the new parking arrangements might be implemented year-round.

Other Tallinn boroughs are considering new parking arrangements as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!