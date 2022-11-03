City of Tallinn signs new street cleaning contracts ahead of winter

Tallinn city authorities have started their preparations ahead of winter, partnering with private sector firms and carrying out equipment maintenance. This year, some work will be done to clear sidewalks, normally the responsibility of the owners of properties adjacent to the thoroughfares.

City district partners have a total of 38 snow plows and snow blowers ready to clear snow and slush from driveways and parking lots, 25 snow plows and snow blowers to clear cycle paths and footpaths, and eight snow blowers and 22 snow loaders ready to transport the snow (which in severe winters is literally taken out of the city and dumped), the city government says.

In addition, small machines for clearing pavements and pedestrian crossings, and other specialized winter street cleaning equipment are available, plus 48 hand-working brigades who maintain those areas that are not easily accessible by machines, such as pedestrian crossings.

New maintenance partners will start this year in several districts, the city government adds, while Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) says that last winter saw a 30-year record for the amount of snow cleared from the capital's streets broken.

This winter may very well be both snowy and changeable, the city government reports, while Deputy Mayor Svet said: "Today, seven city districts have signed an agreement by which the quality of the service will improve."

"The movement of our city residents always begins from home which is why it is important to provide a high quality service to all regions including smaller streets. With this review we wished to confirm that all city districts will be provided with high quality service." Svet continued, according to a city government press release.

A special street clearance task force will also de-silt - for which a total of 330 tonnes of sodium chloride, 48 tonnes of calcium chloride and 1,600 tonnes of granite flakes have been stockpiled - and clear snow from sidewalks – a task usually for property owners – while the unit will be on hand after particularly bad episodes of weather, working in car parks and even cemeteries where necessary.

For desilting, district contractors have stocked and 27 containers of granite flakes will be installed in the districts.

I hope that during the winter, drivers will pay more attention to temporary traffic and parking arrangements so that the streets can be cleaned up more efficiently," Svet added.

Tallinn Environment and Municipal Department maintenance partners will clear the main roads and other larger sites, city district maintenance partners will be responsible for smaller thoroughfares.

By district, Lasnamäe, Pirita, Nõmme and Kristiine district's partner is Keskkonnahooldus Eesti OÜ. While Põhja-Tallinn, Haabersti and Mustamäe districts will partner up with EKT Teed OÜ and the Kesklinn district with Tänavapuhastuse AS.

