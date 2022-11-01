Deal signed to build on Tallinn Fish Market site

The City of Tallinn has signed an administrative contract with OÜ Kalasadama Kai to allow it to co-finance the reconstruction of Kalasadama tänav, in the vicinity of the current fish market just to the west of the Old City Harbor and the Linnahall.

Kalasadama Kai can now proceed with the detailed planning needed to construct buildings on lots where, among other land uses, the Kalaturg (literally "fish market") is currently operating

The contract states that the parties have reached an agreement during the course of negotiations to the effect that OÜ Kalasadama Kai (Kapitel Kinnisvara) will co-finance the construction of the Kalasadama tänav development, including public utility facilities and landscaping, plus a planned pedestrian bridge for the forthcoming Kalasadama basin. The management agreement is the basis on which completing the current detailed planning at the properties at Kalasadama 5 and 7 has been concluded.

Kapitel Kinnisvara project manager Martin Rebane said: "There are all kinds of plans, but these are at the conceptual level."

"There is still plenty of time before the detailed planning is established. We will complete that stage and then we will see. This is not an outrageously major project, it represents the tidying up of one corner [but] there are no rights there for the construction of major buildings."

After the completion of the detailed planning, a public architectural competition will be announced which, according to Rebane, will determine the maximum extent of the construction on the plots. It will most likely take at least five years before construction begins, he added.

The property, previously owned by Pro Kapital, was purchased by Kapitel Kinnisvara almost a year ago. Currently, the site is being operated by Kalaturg, which in turn is maintained by the city of Tallinn.

According to the explanatory note from the detailed plan from 2018, the intended use of Kalasadama tänav 7 is for commercial land.

The maximum permitted number of buildings on any plot is one; the maximum permitted floor area of ​​buildings stands at 1,300 sq. m (above ground) and 680 sq. m (underground). The maximum permitted height of buildings from the ground on up is 11m, or up to three floors, whichever is lower. Parking spaces will be planned in the underground parking lot on the site and in the parking lot on the first level of the building.

The Kalasadama tänav 5 plot is also intended for commercial use. Access to the plot is from Kalasadama tänav. According to the current detailed plan, it is not permitted to build a building above ground there, while the underground building area is 2,500 sq. m. This allows only very low buildings to be erected on the property. Parking spaces are planned in an underground parking lot also.

There is a note in the detailed plan that if the same plan is partly implemented without reconstructing the nearby wharf, then when building on the plot, free passage in accordance with the Water Act must be ensured on the shoreline path from the existing water line.

Kapitel Kinnisvara is also developing real estate on other lots on Kalasadama tänav: For instance, the company is planning an apartment hotel with 200 rooms on the 10,000 sq. m property located at Kalasadama 10.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!