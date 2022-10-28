Two Tartu bypasses likely to be postponed

News
A view of Tartu.
A view of Tartu. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Simo Sepp
News

In order to cross the Emajõgi, drivers coming from the north currently have to go through the heart of Tartu. While the 2021-2030 national roadbuilding plan suggests work on two bypasses could be launched in 2025, soaring construction prices mean it is likely that the projects will be postponed.

The matter concerns the planned Kärevere bypass and the Kardla-Tartu section of the 2+2 Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa Highway to link the Tallinn-Tartu-Luhamaa and Jõhvi-Tartu-Valga highways. The city also wants to build a north side bypass that would create a corridor between the Jõhvi and Räpina highways.

Mart Michelis, head of the Transport Administration's planning unit, said that environmental impact assessments have been approved and relevant aspects will be observed.

"The projects are ready, with expert analysis and making sure various aspects are in accordance with regulations still in the works, which constitutes standard practice to make sure everything is in order. We also plan to hold an architectural contest for the Kvissental Bridge design over the Emajõgi in the future," Michelis said.

The bridge would be part of the northern Tartu bypass. The 2021-2030 national roadworks plan reveals that both sections require lands to be swapped all of which should take place this year. Michelis admitted that since funding for the sections has not been secured, land swaps cannot take place in 2022.

"Once funding is in place, land acquisition will follow, but as long as we have no certainty in terms of when that might be, and considering there are higher-priority objects, land acquisition will start there instead and continue based on priority."

Luunja Municipality Mayor Aare Anderson said that while the local government has kept open a land corridor from where the Tartu north side bypass would end and where it could be linked to the fourth stage of the eastern ring road, land swaps can only start when it is clear how the north bypass will be funded.

Therefore, it is unlikely that the north bypass and the Kardla section will happen in 2025.

"It is possible in terms of the planning phase, while the funding situation makes it unlikely. With a new plan expected in late November, the project will likely be shelved to await financing. It is probable that the Kardla-Tartu section as part of the main road network will be done first, and the support network, one part of which is the northern bypass, will follow once main network projects have funding. That is why the projects could be done in different years, even though it would make sense to build them simultaneously. But because the cost is great, all of it will be determined at a later time," Anderson said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

08:02

Clocks to jump back an hour night before Sunday

07:54

Two Tartu bypasses likely to be postponed

07:27

Papers: Marko Mihkelson took inappropriate pictures of a child

27.10

Estonia to ban Russian oil imports from December

27.10

Banks expect interest rates to continue rising

27.10

Political scientist: Helme's comments could affect Estonian voters' support

27.10

Small parties looking to offer electorate fresh ideas

27.10

Estonia advising Western Balkans on strengthening cyber resilience

27.10

Expert: Many loose ends in new savings and loan association draft bill

27.10

Communications cable failure causes train delays across Estonia

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

27.10

Estonian FM wants to reinstate border controls at internal Schengen border

27.10

Politicians criticize Mart Helme for 'pro-peace in Ukraine' comments

26.10

Fermi Energia begins geological surveys for Estonia's nuclear power plant

27.10

New winter tire requirements in Estonia effective December 1

27.10

Jaak Madison, Martin Helme: EKRE pro-peace, but also pro-Ukraine Updated

25.10

Paper: Gulf of Finland explosions could have been Russian depth charges

27.10

Communications cable failure causes train delays across Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: