Roadbuilding and maintenance to shrink by a fifth

The Estonian Transport Administration will continue with existing roadworks projects this year on a total of 1,388 kilometers, down by a fifth from last year.

Priit Sauk, director of the Transport Administration, said that work will continue building the Pärnu-Uulu 2+2 highway section and the Kanama-Valingu 2+2 highway section, while reconstruction of the Saha-Loo tee and the Vana-Narva highway sections will also continue. The finishing touches will be put on the Riia roundabout in Tartu.

New roadbuilding projects for 2023 include the Neanurme-Pikknurme 2+1 section, Sauga-Pärnu 2+2 section, as well Rail Baltica railway sections and highway overpasses.

In all, work will be done on 1,388 kilometers this year. Surfacing work will be carried out on 929 kilometers, paved road resurfacing on 187 kilometers and road reconstruction on 41 kilometers. Bridges to be repaired number 24.

The planned work volumes are subject to change as winter temperature fluctuations have wreaked havoc on road surfaces and constant repair work requires additional resources.

--

