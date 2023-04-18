Gallery: Central Tallinn roadworks covering traffic in dust

News
Tallinn traffic covered in dust from roadworks.
Tallinn traffic covered in dust from roadworks. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Extensive roadworks have been underway in the center of Tallinn for some time now. With large sections of Tallinn's central streets having been dug up, vehicles and pedestrians alike are increasingly finding themselves covered in dust when traveling through the city center.

To combat the dust and sand that keeps getting in people's eyes and under their collars, the city has sent cleaning trucks out onto the streets to either wash it away or turn it into a sticky sludge.

The situation is particularly bad on Jõe tänav, which has not only been completely dug up but also acts as a wind corridor due to its proximity to the sea. Gonsiori tänav is currently not much more pleasant to walk on either.

In addition to pedestrians and motorists, residents and businesses in the center of the Estonian capital have also been affected by the dust and additional traffic congestion in the area.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:16

Helsinki hosts inaugural Baltic performing arts festival

17:00

Ratas to run for European Parliament in 2024

16:46

Number of newborns in Estonia has stayed below 1,000 a month since October Updated

16:45

Gallery: Central Tallinn roadworks covering traffic in dust

15:25

Tiit Riisalo: I actually had no plans to enter politics

15:08

'We have more in common than we realize': Hunting unicorns at sTARTUp Day

15:01

Estonia Explained part seven: Why are you here?

14:46

Sikkut will seek additional funds for healthcare

14:35

Russia to cancel Immortal Regiment marches

14:12

Estonian social protection minister cuts benefits for large familes

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

17.04

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

17.04

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

17.04

Gallery: Estonia's new government takes office Updated

17.04

UK, German jets intercept Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: