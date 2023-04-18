Gallery: Central Tallinn roadworks covering traffic in dust

Extensive roadworks have been underway in the center of Tallinn for some time now. With large sections of Tallinn's central streets having been dug up, vehicles and pedestrians alike are increasingly finding themselves covered in dust when traveling through the city center.

To combat the dust and sand that keeps getting in people's eyes and under their collars, the city has sent cleaning trucks out onto the streets to either wash it away or turn it into a sticky sludge.

The situation is particularly bad on Jõe tänav, which has not only been completely dug up but also acts as a wind corridor due to its proximity to the sea. Gonsiori tänav is currently not much more pleasant to walk on either.

In addition to pedestrians and motorists, residents and businesses in the center of the Estonian capital have also been affected by the dust and additional traffic congestion in the area.

