More traffic disruption likely in Tallinn as intersection closes Tuesday

Central Tallinn is to see further traffic disruption from today, Tuesday, as the intersection of two main streets close through to the end of June, due to ongoing and extensive roadworks.

From Tuesday, the intersection of Pronksi and Gonsiori streets will be closed. Pronksi runs north-to-south (see map), and has already been subject to traffic reduction due to roadworks which began last fall. The same applies to its northern continuation, Jõe tänav.

The Gonsiori-Pronksi intersection will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Traffic flows will follow the green routes. Source: Tallinn City Government.

The Pronksi and Gonsiori intersection had already been limited to one lane either direction as controlled by traffic lights; from Tuesday it will be completely closed, through to June 30.

The Jõe and Pronksi reconstruction work involves the replacement of subterranean utility networks, ie. water, sewage, gas and electricity, while above-level street lighting, landscaping and tree-planting, and resurfacing work is also to be undertaken.

Since the work comes at the same time as two other major roadwork projects in central Tallinn – the construction of the new tram-line extension to the ferry port area, and the extension of Vana-Kalamaja, west of the Old Town, central Tallinn traffic is set to remain significantly disrupted for many weeks to come.

The nearest detour route to the Jõe/Pronski/Gonsiori work, along Kreutzwaldi, has already seen significant congestion even ahead of Tuesday's road closure.

Another detour (see map) involves a right turn from Pronksi into Kunderi, when driving northward from Liivalaia and Rävala.

Tuesday's closure will not add to the public transport re-routing already put in place.

