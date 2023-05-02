More traffic disruption likely in Tallinn as intersection closes Tuesday

News
Roadworks on Pronksi tänav, central Tallinn.
Roadworks on Pronksi tänav, central Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Central Tallinn is to see further traffic disruption from today, Tuesday, as the intersection of two main streets close through to the end of June, due to ongoing and extensive roadworks.

From Tuesday, the intersection of Pronksi and Gonsiori streets will be closed. Pronksi runs north-to-south (see map), and has already been subject to traffic reduction due to roadworks which began last fall. The same applies to its northern continuation, Jõe tänav.

The Gonsiori-Pronksi intersection will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Traffic flows will follow the green routes. Source: Tallinn City Government.

The Pronksi and Gonsiori intersection had already been limited to one lane either direction as controlled by traffic lights; from Tuesday it will be completely closed, through to June 30.

The Jõe and Pronksi reconstruction work involves the replacement of subterranean utility networks, ie. water, sewage, gas and electricity, while above-level street lighting, landscaping and tree-planting, and resurfacing work is also to be undertaken.

Since the work comes at the same time as two other major roadwork projects in central Tallinn – the construction of the new tram-line extension to the ferry port area, and the extension of Vana-Kalamaja, west of the Old Town, central Tallinn traffic is set to remain significantly disrupted for many weeks to come.

The nearest detour route to the Jõe/Pronski/Gonsiori work, along Kreutzwaldi, has already seen significant congestion even ahead of Tuesday's road closure.

Another detour (see map) involves a right turn from Pronksi into Kunderi, when driving northward from Liivalaia and Rävala.

Tuesday's closure will not add to the public transport re-routing already put in place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:21

Kyiv art chief: Russianization of Malevich example of imperialist thinking

14:53

Estonia to acquire loitering munitions from Israel

14:32

Tallinn Botanic Gardens exhibitions sheds light on lichens in Estonia

14:28

King and queen of Sweden on official visit to Tallinn Updated

14:09

It will take at least two years to introduce e-exams

13:19

Estonian-led crews take gold, silver in prestigious Malta yacht race

12:43

Lääne-Viru County brainstorming ways to attract more tourism

12:35

Police detains Estonian criminals behind forced labor in Finland Updated

11:51

University of Tartu unveils revamped virtual tour

11:21

Keys needed to access some free sporting facilities in Tallinn

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

01.05

CEO: Bolt very much in favor of car tax

01.05

Sick leave compensation returns to pre-coronavirus system in July

01.05

Walpurgis Night, Volbriöö, celebrated in Tartu

07:53

More traffic disruption likely in Tallinn as intersection closes Tuesday

14:28

King and queen of Sweden on official visit to Tallinn Updated

01.05

Police detain young man suspected of manslaughter

01.05

Bolt lowers electric scooter speeds in Tallinn's Kesklinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: