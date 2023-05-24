Tallinn City Government submits €46.5 million supplementary budget

The Tallinn city government building.
The Tallinn city government building. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn City Government has unveiled a supplementary budget for 2023, totaling €46.5 million. The city says the supplementary budget is necessitated by costs to be incurred by care reform, and also the greening of the capital, among other infrastructure aspects.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) says the additional budget, which tops up the 2023 budget as unveiled at the end of last year, is "technical", adding that: "Once again, we are in a situation where reform has not been thought through, no analysis has been done, figures that have been presented do not correspond to the real situation; this concerns not only for Tallinn, but all municipalities."

The supplementary budget puts revenues at €41.7 million, of which €24.3 million euros are subsidies, while €9.1 million relates to income from institutions, €5 million to income tax and €2.8 million to dividends.

The mayor added that the most significant changes in education relate to a raise in salary funds for support specialists, plus €1.3 million for trees and other greenery to be planted in the capital, along with support for international sports events in Tallinn.

The mayor added that the rise in income tax revenue will rise by €5 million, while other additional resources will be raised which had not been forecast in the main budget process.

At the same time, the city was retaining a more conservative forecast for the rest of the year even then.

The supplementary budget's expenses are set at €41.1 million; from expenses in the social field, care reform costs are set to rise the most, and the city is to allocated €11.6 million from the supplementary budget to that end.

This reform is a state measure, but the state's support does not cover the costs, in the capital, the mayor said.

The city government has sent the draft supplementary budget to the council for a vote, which will follow debating at sessions on June 1 and June 15.

The 2023 Tallinn budget as set at the end of last year totaled €1.14 billion.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Tallinn City Government submits €46.5 million supplementary budget

