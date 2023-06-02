Argo Luude to continue in Tallinn City Council role

Argo Luude, CEO and owner of one of Estonia's largest utility companies, who recently resigned from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), will continue to be a member of the party's group in Tallinn City Council. Luude does not intend to join another political party in the near future.

"At the moment, I have not considered joining another political party and so it is unlikely to happen in the near future," Luude told ERR.

Luude added however, that he is not ruling out the possibility of re-joining EKRE again in the future. "Maybe one day, when things get back on track with business, then we will think about political activity again," Luude said.

For the time being, Luude says he intends to concentrate on his work related to waste management. "There's so much work to do there," Luude said.

On May 23, a waste management center belonging to Epler & Lorenz, a company linked to Luude, caught fire on Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe tänav. The fire was the largest to have occurred in Estonia in recent years, with the rescue services deploying crews from all over the country to extinguish it.

Luude said he was currently considering whether to rebuild the waste management center and if so, how.

