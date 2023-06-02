Argo Luude to continue in Tallinn City Council role

News
Tallinn City Council.
Tallinn City Council. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Argo Luude, CEO and owner of one of Estonia's largest utility companies, who recently resigned from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), will continue to be a member of the party's group in Tallinn City Council. Luude does not intend to join another political party in the near future.

"At the moment, I have not considered joining another political party and so it is unlikely to happen in the near future," Luude told ERR.

Luude added however, that he is not ruling out the possibility of re-joining EKRE again in the future. "Maybe one day, when things get back on track with business, then we will think about political activity again," Luude said.

For the time being, Luude says he intends to concentrate on his work related to waste management. "There's so much work to do there," Luude said.

On May 23, a waste management center belonging to Epler & Lorenz, a company linked to Luude, caught fire on Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe tänav. The fire was the largest to have occurred in Estonia in recent years, with the rescue services deploying crews from all over the country to extinguish it.

Luude said he was currently considering whether to rebuild the waste management center and if so, how.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:00

Estlink-2 to undergo maintenance for 2 weeks

17:30

Almost 11,000 fans turn out to see UEFA Women's U-17 Euros in Estonia

16:53

Exhibition '100 years: Litas, lats, and kroon' on display in Tallinn

16:20

Argo Luude to continue in Tallinn City Council role

15:42

Viljandi Bolt e-scooter stalemate ends

15:38

Grosberg: Russia likely to launch new wave of mobilization in near future

15:22

Prime minister: Democratic Europe clearly stands with Moldova

14:48

EDF chief: A thousand fallen Russian troops per day is too few

14:28

Akkermann: Banks' advance income tax could be 16 percent

14:21

ERR in Kyiv: Three killed in missile strike after failing to reach shelter

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

31.05

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

01.06

May was one of the driest months in Estonian history, summer to be pleasant

01.06

Quadruplets born in Estonia on Children's Day

01.06

Weather in Estonia changeable over the coming weekend

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

27.05

Estonian government ends long-standing agreement with Lutheran Church

01.06

May in grocery stores: Prices continue to climb

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: