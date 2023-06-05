Peeter Ernits announces candidacy for EKRE party chair role

Peeter Ernits, who failed to win a seat in the current Riigikogu, has announced his candidacy for the role of EKRE party chair.

Ernits told ERR that he was motivated to run by his vision of how to lead the party forward.

Ernits did not elaborate further on his vision, but added that as party leader he would focus more on organizational issues.

"When I read in the (Eesti) Ekspress last week how our local Zuckerbergs have joined forces to prevent our party from coming to power, I thought, I don't recognize this kind of party," Ernits said.

"I don't recognize this kind of party, which has been intimidated. In light of this, I decided to propose my vision of how to get out of this situation," he explained.

The party will vote on the at its annual congress this Saturday, June 10. As things stand, only Ermits and current party chair Martin Helme have officially declared their candidacy for the role.

In the 2023 Riigikogu elections, Ernits ran as the second candidate on EKRE's list in the Tartu and Jõgeva County electoral district. While Ernits received 2,933 votes, he missed out on a place in the Riigikogu. Kert Kingo, who was also EKRE's party spokesperson in Tartu and Jõgeva County, won 3,095 votes in the district, which was enough to earn her a seat in the Riigikogu.

