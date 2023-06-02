Martin Helme so far sole candidate running for EKRE chairmanship

EKRE leader Martin Helme.
EKRE leader Martin Helme. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Current Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chair Martin Helme is at the time of writing the only candidate in the running at the party's leadership elections, with just over a week to go.

Since nominations remain open until this Sunday, June 4, there may be more candidates putting themselves forward, Helme says.

All current vice-chairs, namely founder and MP Mart Helme, former Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas, also an MP, and Jaak Madison, the party's sole MEP, have also been nominated to return to their positions, Martin Helme added.

Helme added that just over 20 candidates for the EKRE board have been submitted to the board so far, adding that he could name no names, since candidates must first give clearance for their names to be made public.

A large number of current board members plan to seek reelection, while the ratio of applicants to board seat is around two or three to one, Helme added.

The congress set for Saturday, June 10, will recap on the March election and also discuss the party's next steps, he added.

The EKRE congress is due to be held at the Pärnu Concert Hall on June 10.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte



