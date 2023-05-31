EKRE extends lead over Reform in Norstat poll

News
EKRE leader Martin Helme (EKRE).
EKRE leader Martin Helme (EKRE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) that last week became the most popular party in Estonia in Norstat and NGO Institute for Societal Studies' poll has extended its lead in front of the ruling Reform Party.

The latest data gives EKRE 25.4 percent and Reform 24.3 percent of the potential vote. They are followed by the Center Party on 18.4 percent and Eesti 200 on 10.5 percent.

EKRE have found over eight points in the last nine weeks. The party's rating was 24.4 percent last week, while that of the Reform Party has hovered around the 24-percent mark for weeks.

Center also gained a little from last weeks 17.8 percent. The coalition Eesti 200 have lost more than five percentage points in the last nine weeks.

The latest Norstat poll puts the rating of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 8.6 percent and that of Isamaa at 7.7 percent.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed and Greens clocked ratings of 2.1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

The coalition has the support of 43.4 percent of respondents and the opposition 51.5 percent.

Aggregate results for the last four weeks, with last week's result on the bottom.

Green - Center Party; Black - EKRE; Yellow - Reform Party; Blue - Isamaa; Red - SDE; Light green - Estonian Greens; Light blue - Eesti 200; Orange - Parempoolsed.

The latest aggregate results cover the period of May 2 to May 29 when 4,000 voting-age citizens were polled. Norstat polls around one thousand potential voters weekly.

The maximum margin of error depends on the largest group's relative importance. This time, the largest group was made up of EKRE supporters, which puts the margin of error at +/-1.62 percent. The margin of error was smaller for other parties, such as +/-0.98 for Isamaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

08:47

Municipality seeks right to close local school in court

08:11

TAI: Births in Estonia down 12 percent in 2022

08:00

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

07:35

Minister: Firms in difficulty after minimum wage hike will get state help

07:15

EKRE extends lead over Reform in Norstat poll

07:15

Waterspout spotted off Pärnu shore

06:45

Supreme Court publishes opposition's appeal after media request

30.05

British foreign minister: Putin - withdraw your troops from Ukraine

30.05

Estonia only EU country not to participate in Osaka's World EXPO 2025

30.05

Estonia considering new rules as drones become more widespread

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

30.05

Mikhail Shishkin: West bears responsibility for Ukraine war

30.05

Study: Only half of cars in Estonia driven every day

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

30.05

Gallery: Temporary park being built in Tallinn's central square for summer

30.05

Mihkelson: Moscow covertly taking over Belarus next to fighting in Ukraine

30.05

Estonia only EU country not to participate in Osaka's World EXPO 2025

29.05

€40 million to be allocated for development of Tallinn's tram lines

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: