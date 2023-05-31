EKRE extends lead over Reform in Norstat poll

The opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) that last week became the most popular party in Estonia in Norstat and NGO Institute for Societal Studies' poll has extended its lead in front of the ruling Reform Party.

The latest data gives EKRE 25.4 percent and Reform 24.3 percent of the potential vote. They are followed by the Center Party on 18.4 percent and Eesti 200 on 10.5 percent.

EKRE have found over eight points in the last nine weeks. The party's rating was 24.4 percent last week, while that of the Reform Party has hovered around the 24-percent mark for weeks.

Center also gained a little from last weeks 17.8 percent. The coalition Eesti 200 have lost more than five percentage points in the last nine weeks.

The latest Norstat poll puts the rating of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 8.6 percent and that of Isamaa at 7.7 percent.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed and Greens clocked ratings of 2.1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

The coalition has the support of 43.4 percent of respondents and the opposition 51.5 percent.

Aggregate results for the last four weeks, with last week's result on the bottom.

Green - Center Party; Black - EKRE; Yellow - Reform Party; Blue - Isamaa; Red - SDE; Light green - Estonian Greens; Light blue - Eesti 200; Orange - Parempoolsed.

The latest aggregate results cover the period of May 2 to May 29 when 4,000 voting-age citizens were polled. Norstat polls around one thousand potential voters weekly.

The maximum margin of error depends on the largest group's relative importance. This time, the largest group was made up of EKRE supporters, which puts the margin of error at +/-1.62 percent. The margin of error was smaller for other parties, such as +/-0.98 for Isamaa.

