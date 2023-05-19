Reform and EKRE on par, Eesti 200 loses most in the polls

News
Summary rating of the coalition drops below 50 percent in Kantar Emor's May poll.
Summary rating of the coalition drops below 50 percent in Kantar Emor's May poll. Source: ERR
News

The Reform Party's clear domination in the polls over the last year or so ended in May when the ruling party's rating matches that of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE). Reform's coalition partner Eesti 200 has lost the most ground.

Reform and EKRE are both on 23 percent in Kantar Emor's monthly poll. While the prime minister's party's rating dropped to 23 percent back in April and was unchanged through to May, EKRE has found six points.

The rating of the coalition Eesti 200 party fell from 17 percent in April to 13 percent in May, while the third government partner, the Social Democratic Party (SDE), saw its rating drop from 12 percent to 10 percent.

"The new coalition's tax hikes, family benefits and Family Law amendments, which have been sharply criticized by target groups and the opposition, have clearly impacted their support ratings and afforded the opposition more media attention, which is reflecting in the polls," said Aivar Voog, survey expert for Kantar Emor.

The Center Party came in third in May on 18 percent, up one point from April.

Isamaa, as the smallest opposition force in the Riigikogu, also found one point between April and May for a rating of 8 percent.

Non-parliamentary Parempoolsed and Rohelised clocked a rating of 3 percent each, while the United Left Party is one 1 percent in May.

The summary rating of the coalition dropped to 46 percent in May, down from 52 percent in April and 57 percent following elections in March. That of the opposition parties came to 49 percent.

Support with the "cannot say" vote factored in

The share of respondents without a clear preference also grew to 23 percent, up from 19 percent in April and just 13 percent in March. This came to 20 percent among Estonian respondents and 32 percent among other nationalities.

With the "cannot say" vote considered, Reform's rating would be 18 percent and EKRE's 17 percent in May, followed by Center (13 percent), Eesti 200 (10 percent), SDE (8 percent) and Isamaa (6 percent).

Center gains ground in Tallinn and among non-ethnic Estonians

Among Estonian respondents, Reform is still on top (28 percent), with EKRE supported by 25 percent.

Eesti 200's rating in the voter group is 14 percent, SDE's 10 percent, Isamaa's 9 percent and Center's 8 percent.

The Center Party was clearly the first choice of non-ethnic Estonians at 56 percent, up from 46 percent in April.

EKRE and SDE had 13 and 10 percent of the vote in that group in May.

Center also managed to boost its rating in Tallinn (from 24 percent in April to 32 percent in May). Reform had a rating of 18 percent in the capital in May.

The Center Party is also the most popular choice in Ida-Viru County in May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Kantar Emor

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:50

Positive credit register will not be created before 2025

13:23

Johanna-Maria Lehtme to leave Riigikogu

13:04

ERR in Donbas: Both sides probing for weak spots in the lines

12:36

DNA study looks at how height and fertility are connected

12:01

Experts: Loss of Kinzhal missiles forcing Russia to change tactics

11:12

Ministry: Rail Baltic route will not be changed

10:03

Prosecutor looking at options for talking to Slava Ukraini whistle-blower

08:49

Eesti Ekspress: Eesti 200 MP engaged in embezzlement at previous employer

08:15

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

07:55

Reform and EKRE on par, Eesti 200 loses most in the polls

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

18.05

Ex-Prime minister Dmitry Medvedev: Baltic States 'belong' to Russia

15.05

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

08:15

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

18.05

Kallas: NATO's new plan moves from deterrence to defense Updated

18.05

Vaba Lava moves out of Telliskivi

18.05

Sanctions exception made for Russian students, doctors, scientists

17.05

Whistleblower: Eesti 200 MP was aware of misuse of Slava Ukraini funds

08:49

Eesti Ekspress: Eesti 200 MP engaged in embezzlement at previous employer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: