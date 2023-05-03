Party ratings: Reform's support continues to fall, EKRE's to rise

Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and EKRE leader Martin Helme.
Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and EKRE leader Martin Helme. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The relative support levels of the two largest political parties in Estonia by Riigikogu representation continued to move in opposing directions over the past week, according to a recent survey, with the coalition Reform Party seeing a fall in support level as the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE) rating rose.

The survey was conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of the  Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühishonnauuringute Instituut), a conservative think-tank, with the past week's results published Tuesday.

While Reform, the senior coalition party, headed up by the prime minister, still polled highest at 23.5 percent of Norstat's respondents, this represented a drop of 0.7 percentage points on the past week and over four percentage points over the past five weeks, Norstat says.

EKRE remains second most supported party at 21.9 percent, but its rating rose by 1.2 percentage points on the week, and close to five percentage points on the past five weeks, Norstat reports.

The Center Party, also in opposition, is in third place on 16.7 percent according to Norstat – a one percentage-point drop on the past few weeks.

The coalition Eesti 200 party polled at 15.3 percent – largely unchanged on recent weeks. The party won its first ever Riigikogu seats at the March 5 election.

The other coalition party, the Social Democrats (SDE) saw a 0.2 percentage-point rise, to 9 percent, on the week.

Support for the remaining opposition party, Isamaa, fell by 0.3 percentage points, to 7.8 percent, over the same time-frame.

Of the two main parties not represented at the Riigikogu, Parempoolsed, formed last autumn, polled at 2.8 percent, and the Estonian Greens at 1.6 percent, Norstat says.

The line graph below shows the relative changes in party support levels since Norstat started compiling its surveys in their current format. (Key: Yellow = Reform, green = Center, black = EKRE, royal blue = Isamaa, red = SDE, light blue = Eesti 200, light green = Estonian Greens, orange = Parempoolsed.

The two tables after that display the aggregate four-week ratings, and the week-by-week ratings (starting from week 13, week commencing March 6.)

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

