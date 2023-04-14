Party ratings: Support for Reform falls to lowest level in over a year

Support for the Reform Party has fallen below the 30-percent mark for the first time in over a year, according to a recent survey.

While the prime minister's party polled at 30 percent in March, according to pollsters Turu-uuringute – and polled on March 5 at 31 percent – this month, Reform's support was down to 24 percent.

At the same time, Reform's coalition partner's, Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats (SDE), have not so far been tainted by the drop in popularity of the senior coalition party, and have both enjoyed a rise in support.

Eesti 200 polled at 17 percent in Turu-uuringute's latest survey, up from 14 percent in March.

The party picked up its first ever seats, 14 of them, after taking 13 percent of the vote at the March 5 Riigikogu election.

SDE's support rose by one percentage point, to 10 percent, between March and April, Turu-uuringute says.

The largest opposition party by seats, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) also saw its support level rise, by four percentage points, to 19 percent, over the same time period.

The party polled at 16 percent on March 5, winning 17 seats, two down from its tally at the previous Rigiikogu.

While the prime minister's party has seen a significant, recent drop in support, according to Turu-uuringute, Reform is not the only party to have done so; the Center Party, in opposition, polled at 13 percent in April, according to Turu-uuringute.

This makes Center the fourth-most supported party, after Reform, EKRE and Eesti 200.

In March, Center picked up 17 percent of support according to the same market research firm, and on the day polled at 16 percent, winning the same number of Riigikogu seats.

Isamaa, in office until now but about to exit with the swearing-in of the new Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition due next Monday, saw no change in its support levels between March and April, at 9 percent in both cases.

The newly-formed Parempoolsed party rose to 4 percent in the latest Turu-uuringute survey results, nearly double what the party received on March 5, election day.

This is still below the 5 percent threshold required to win Riigikogu seats, but an improvement on the 3 percent Turu-uuringute reported in its March survey.

In any case, Parempoolsed surpassed the 2-percent level needed to qualify for state support (by way of comparison, Eesti 200 polled just below 5 percent at the 2019 Riigikogu election, at a time when it had also only been in existence a few months).

The other two registered, active political parties in Estonia, the Greens (Rohelised) and the United Left Party (EÜVP), both polled at 1 percent in April, Turu-uuringute says.

Turu-uuringute polled over 1,170 Estonian citizens of voting age, via a 50-50 online and phone questionnaire methodology.