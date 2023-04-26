Norstat ratings: Reform manages to halt steep decline in popularity

Reform Party pre-election campaign image.
Reform Party pre-election campaign image. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
According to the latest weekly poll conducted by the Estonian Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat, the Reform Party has managed to halt the steep decline in popularity, which it has experienced in recent weeks. The poll also revealed, that support for EKRE has increased slightly over the last week.

Reform continues to have the highest support among political parties in Estonia, at 24.2 percent, followed by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) with 20.7 percent and the Center Party on 17.3 percent.

While support for  Reform Party's has dropped by almost four percentage points over the last month, that slowed considerably in the last week, with a fall of just 0.1 percentage points from 24.3 percent. Support for EKRE rose by 0.9 percentage points over the last week, while support for the Center Party fell by 0.4 percentage points.

Eesti 200 has maintained the same level of support over the week, at 15.4 percent. Support for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) fell from 9.5 percent to 8.8 percent over the week.

Isamaa's popularity was up slightly, from 7.9 percent to 8.1 percent.

The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens stayed at the same level of support, 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, support for fellow non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed  was up from 2.2 percent to 2.5 percent on week.

Norstat and the Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) conduct a new poll every week and usually aggregate the data over a four-week period.

The latest aggregated results cover the survey period from March 27 to April 24.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

