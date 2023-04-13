Norstat: Support for Reform falls

Support for the Reform Party fell this week while coalition partners SDE and Eesti 200 saw a rise, a new weekly poll from Norstat shows.

While Reform remains the most popular party, its rating fell from 26.8 percent to 23.8 percent over the last week.

Junior coalition partner Eesti 200 saw its support rise from 14.7 percent to 16.1 percent, while SDE's grew from 8.4 percent to 10.1 percent.

EKRE, which continues to be the second most popular party, stayed the same at 18.2 percent.

Center's popularity fell from 19.3 percent to 18 percent.

The number of participants who picked Isamaa as their preferred party rose from 8 percent to 8.3 percent.

Parempoolsed polled at 2.2 percent and the Greens at 1.2 percent.

This survey only shows data for the last week, April 3-10.

Norstat and the Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) conduct polling every week but usually aggregate the data over a four-week period. The aggregated data also showed a fall in support for Reform.

Discussions about tax rises have dominated the headlines for the last week. Parties argue Reform was not honest about the issues before the election.

