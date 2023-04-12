Party ratings: Support for Reform sees further slight decline

Kaja Kallas (Reform) following a day of coalition negotiations. March 28, 2023.
Kaja Kallas (Reform) following a day of coalition negotiations. March 28, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Support for the Reform Party fell on week, with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) remaining in second and Center Party in third, according to the results of the latest Norstat poll — the first concluded following the completion of the new Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement.

According to the aggregate results of the last four weeks of a poll organized by the nonprofit Institute for Societal Studies and pollster Norstat, 26.3 percent of eligible voters in Estonia support Reform, 18 percent the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and 16.9 percent the Center Party.

On week, support for the Reform Party fell by 1.5 percentage points, while support for EKRE rose by 1 and for Center by  0.9 percentage points.  

Following the top three were Eesti 200 with 15.6 percent, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 10.3 and Isamaa with 7.9 percent support.

Support for the nonparliamentary Parempoolsed, meanwhile, fell from 2.2 to 2.21 percent in a week, while support for the Estonian Greens fell from 1.3 to 1.2 percent.

The Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and Norstat Eesti AS poll participants regarding their party preferences on a weekly basis. The latest aggregate results reflect polls conducted from March 14 through April 10, in which a combined 4,000 voting-age citizens of Estonia were polled.

In order to ensure as representative a sample as possible, participants were polled by combined method, i.e. by phone and online.

