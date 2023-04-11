President Alar Karis nominates Kaja Kallas as prime ministerial candidate

President Alar Karis has nominated Reform Party Chair Kaja Kallas as prime ministerial candidate and tasked her with forming up the next coalition. The prime minister is likely to present the ministers from Reform, Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats (SDE) to the head of state at Kadriorg on Tuesday.

The nomination and presentation are part of a series of official actions which must be performed before the coalition can enter office, likely to happen this week.

The president said Monday that: "I nominate the leader of the Reform Party, Kaja Kallas /.../ as the prime ministerial candidate and call on her to make a presentation at the Riigikogu on the basis of the formation of the future government. I hope that the Riigikogu will give Kaja Kallas that authority to form a government."

Of the legitimacy of the incoming Reform-Eesti 200-SDE administration, which still must be voted on at the Riigikogu before entering office, the president said: "This has been confirmed to me by all the parties I have spoken with. These three parties have a strong majority in the parliament - 60 seats. This means I don't need two weeks to make my decision. In any case I believe that the new government must start working as soon as possible, since there is plenty to do," the head of state noted via a press release, adding the month-long talks between the three parties was demonstration of a common will to govern Estonia together.

The president is due to meet the ministerial candidates nominated by the three parties.

"After these meetings, I can appoint - hopefully with a calm heart - the new government," he added

With that, and following the prime minister's announcement that the Reform-Isamaa-SDE government had resigned with the incoming XV Riigikogu, President Karis proposed Kaja Kallas, as leader of the largest party by seats, form a new government.

The next step is for a vote at the Riigikogu on the new coalition and, if that passes, the introduction of the incoming ministers to the head of state.

More on how a coalition government in Estonia is formed is here.

