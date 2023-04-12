Kallas to Riigikogu: Coalition agreement has 'the face of war'

The Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement carries with it "the face of the war", Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Tuesday, since virtually every aspect quickly ends up with an assessment of the effects of Russia's war on Ukraine, daily Postimees reports.

At a speech given before the XV Riigikogu on its second day of functioning, Kallas said: "The war has changed everything: our economy, the coping of our people, the prices of energy carriers and their availability," adding, Postimees reports on its English-language page, that the war has transformed the tasks facing the entire country, and the solutions thereof.

State budget priorities require a rethink, she added, while a return to a balanced state budget, a Reform Party shibboleth, is essential even as "it will not be easy, it will mean sacrifices for all of us, and I have to ask all people of Estonia for patience and understanding."

"Understanding that we are not doing it all because we like it, but because it needs to be done. If we do not fix the state finances now, it will be much, much harder to fix it in a few years," the prime minister went on.

Ensuring security, sustainability of state finances, the full switch to Estonian-only education, carrying out green reforms, reducing regional underdevelopment, reducing income inequality and increasing healthy years of life and life expectancy, plus personal state development were all policy goals referenced in the speech – the last of these bearing the hallmarks of the Eesti 200 component of the incoming coalition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!