Kallas to Riigikogu: Coalition agreement has 'the face of war'

News
Kaja Kallas speaking before the Riigikogu.
Kaja Kallas speaking before the Riigikogu. Source: Government Office.
News

The Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement carries with it "the face of the war", Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Tuesday, since virtually every aspect quickly ends up with an assessment of the effects of Russia's war on Ukraine, daily Postimees reports.

At a speech given before the XV Riigikogu on its second day of functioning, Kallas said: "The war has changed everything: our economy, the coping of our people, the prices of energy carriers and their availability," adding, Postimees reports on its English-language page, that the war has transformed the tasks facing the entire country, and the solutions thereof.

State budget priorities require a rethink, she added, while a return to a balanced state budget, a Reform Party shibboleth, is essential even as "it will not be easy, it will mean sacrifices for all of us, and I have to ask all people of Estonia for patience and understanding."

"Understanding that we are not doing it all because we like it, but because it needs to be done. If we do not fix the state finances now, it will be much, much harder to fix it in a few years," the prime minister went on.

Ensuring security, sustainability of state finances, the full switch to Estonian-only education, carrying out green reforms, reducing regional underdevelopment, reducing income inequality and increasing healthy years of life and life expectancy, plus personal state development were all policy goals referenced in the speech – the last of these bearing the hallmarks of the Eesti 200 component of the incoming coalition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

08:54

Läänemets: Minimum tax hike condition for SDE's support of tax reform

08:34

Kallas to Riigikogu: Coalition agreement has 'the face of war'

08:23

Tallinn's Kalma Saun property to be redeveloped into hotel, sports hall

08:09

Estonian women's tennis team take victory over Kosovo

07:51

Ex-prosecutor general: Law needs changing to head off delay tactics

07:43

Party ratings: Support for Reform sees further slight decline

11.04

Gallery: President Karis meets with new ministerial candidates

11.04

Võrklaev: Alongside planned tax hikes, public sector tightening belt too

11.04

Clock runs out before Kallas given Riigikogu mandate to form government Updated

11.04

Veteran choir director, Song Festival chief conductor Olev Oja dies at 87

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.04

Sides to incoming government unveil coalition agreement

11.04

Car tax could be divided into two components

11.04

Clock runs out before Kallas given Riigikogu mandate to form government Updated

10.04

Income tax incentive of businesses to be abolished

08.04

Estonia's new coalition government: Who's who

11.04

Incoming coalition hikes may put Estonia top of EU in consumption taxes

11.04

No coalition consensus on removing Russian citizen voting rights in Estonia

11.04

Bank of Estonia: Inflation continued to fall in March, outlook looking up

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: