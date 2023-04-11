Gallery: President Karis meets with new ministerial candidates

President Alar Karis on Tuesday met with nine ministerial candidates from the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) who are slated to take up posts in new ministries once the next Estonian government is sworn in.

"These were interesting meetings and glimpses into their future doings," Karis said according to a press release. "What I especially liked was when they would respond to some questions with, 'I don't know yet.' Or, 'I don't have an answer yet.' No one ever has all the answers right away. So long as there's a desire to find those answers."

The head of state met Tuesday with the future minister of health Riina Sikkut (SDE), minister of economic affairs and IT Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200), finance minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform), climate minister Kristen Michal (Reform), justice minister Kalle Laanet (Reform), culture minister Heidy Purga (Reform), foreign minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), minister of education and research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) and rural and regional affairs minister Madis Kallas (SDE).

"From three different parties, but all of them ready to cooperate," Karis remarked. "Not a bad start."

Slated to reprise their roles from the previous government, Kaja Kallas' second cabinet, are Kaja Kallas (Reform) as prime minister, party mates Signe Riisalo and Hanno Pevkur as minister of social protection and minister of defense, respectively, and Lauri Läänemets as minister of the interior (SDE).

--

