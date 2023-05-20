Culture minister: Estonia is a great place to make movies

International interest in Estonian cinema has grown and grown down the years, and will continue to do so, Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) says. Purga is on a working visit to Cannes this weekend, coinciding with the prestigious annual film festival held on the French Riviera.

"International interest in filming in Estonia has only increased over time, thanks to the Film Estonia reimbursement fund," Purga said, ahead of a trip to the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

"Alongside a cluster of film companies, we are planning to set up a modern shooting facility, Tallinn Film Wonderland, which will certainly serve to boost interest further," Purga went on, via a Ministry of Culture press release.

Purga is in France through to Monday, and will have plenty of meetings movie industry shakers and movers, in order to create the best conditions for international success for Estonia's film industry, she said.

"Plus to convince the world that Estonia is a great place for film production," the minister went on.

This meetings will include Guillaume Esmiol, head of the Cannes film market Marché du Film, Tomasz Dabrowski, head of Netflix Europe, Middle East and Africa Stan McCoy, head of the Motion Picture Association EMEA, and Mette Damgaard-Sørensen from the Danish Film Fund, while the minister is also taking part in working lunches with the heads of European film agencies,

The minister will also host Estonian film producers at a dinner, attend a Finnish Film Fund reception, and be present at the announcement of the results of the first round of applications to the European Solidarity Fund, created to support the Ukrainian film industry.

Estonia has seen permanent representation at the Marche du Film film market, this year organized as part of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, since 2002.

Fresh, new Estonian movies are being showcased at the festival, while film producers will be on the hunt for co-financing options for new co-production projects.

