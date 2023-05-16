Kristiina Alliksaar tight-lipped on culture ministry secretary general post

The current director of Tartu's Vanemuine Theater, Kristiina Alliksaar, may be set to become the next Ministry of Culture secretary general.

Ministry secretaries general are significant posts, roughly on a par with those of their political counterparts, ie. the ministers, and often much longer-serving.

Alliksaar recently stepped down from her current position at the Vanemuine, one of several large, state-run theaters – Alliksaar has in the past managed another of these, the Ugala Theater, in Viljandi – and is being replaced on a temporary basis by Aivar Mäe.

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) is reportedly in Brussels at present and so was unable to provide comment at this point in time.

Alliksaar told ERR that she will work out her term at the Vanemuine Theater, which ends on June 30, but would not be drawn on where she might be headed next.

"There has been a lot of speculation linked to my name, I want to make my own decisions. Thank you for your interest," Alliksaar said.

"I have nothing more to say on own future plans at the moment; I am currently putting all my energy into running the Vanemuine Theater, until the end of my term," she went on.

Current Ministry of Culture Secretary General Tarvi Sits told ERR Monday that he is leaving the post on June 10, when his own five-year term expires.

Sits had been in the post for 10 years overall, ie. across two terms.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!