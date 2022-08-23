Vanemuine Theater opens new season with festival in Tartu

Tartu's Vanemuine Theater is set to begin its 153rd season on August 27, with a series of events in the city center including concerts and other special performances. Visitors can also take part in a quiz, explore the theater behind the scenes, and try their hand at several different arts and crafts.

"Just like last year, we will give a fresh impetus to the theater's 153rd season by bringing the entire theater family closer to our audience – in the city's Central Park (Keskpark) and in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) and in a few unexpected places," said Kristiina Alliksaar, director of the Vanemuine.

"We'll open up the theater's backstage area, share useful tips and delight audiences with performances that are not part of (our) daily repertoire. I'm looking forward to meeting a lot of theater lovers on the day," Alliksaar said.

During the day, Vanemuine artists from the symphony orchestra and the opera choir will give a range of performances in locations throughout Tartu, including at Tartu Market Hall and the railway station, as well as at the Kaubamaja and Kvartal shopping malls, Café Truffe and Café Shakespeare.

Most of the day's activities will take place in Tartu's Central Park (Keskpark), with musical performances on Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) culminating in concert by the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra and Tartu ensemble Lonitseera.

There will also be plenty of activities to keep children entertained including painting and handicrafts.

The full program of events can be found (in Estonian) here.

