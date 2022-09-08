Reinvigorated Tallinn Central Market may still be on track for 2025 opening

KOKO Architects designs for the Central Market renovation.
KOKO Architects designs for the Central Market renovation. Source: KOKO arhitektid
Developers of an aging outdoor market in central Tallinn say that progress has been made with bureaucracy, and the renewed market may be ready for the public in 2025.

The Central Market (Keskturg) will see similar redevelopment to that seen at the Balti jaam market, close to Tallinn's main rail station, and by the same company,  Astri Grupp.

Astri Kinnisvara OÜ board member Tarmo Kleimann said that the detailed planning of Keskturg is currently in work-in-progress. "We are at the stage where we are about to conclude an agreement with the City of Tallinn. Once that is done, the city will direct the detailed plan, which needs to be accepted by the city government, after which the plan will be formalized and put on public display."

Kleimann noted that this detailed plan had been the subject of a game of somewhat of a game of hot potato between different authorities, with a storm water drainage channel proving one of the sticking points.

The Tallinn Central Market as it currently appears. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

While the city authorities had originally required a channel which Kleimann said was of unreasonably large proportions, a solution was found via the developers being responsible themselves for storm water drainage, including by utilizing rain-water as an environmentally-friendly solution for rest-rooms to be located on-site.

Whether the project will still meet its 2025 deadline is still not clear, he added, particularly given the situation with the economy and with the construction sector's prices, though Koko architects, tasked with the designs (see cover image), will be able to start right away, Kleimann said.

If the preliminary stages are ready early next year, indications from the construction market can be used to adjust the business plan, if necessary, and to ask for the requisite financing from the bank, Kleimann went on.

Astri, company which owns the well-know Balti jaam market in the Telliskivi area of the capital, purchased the Central Market land in 2019, with the original schedule including the main market building to be ready by 2023.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

