Coronavirus counseling, vaccination points to open in Tallinn

Four coronavirus counseling and vaccination points will be opened in Tallinn in Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn, Kesklinn and Nõmme next week.

People will be able to seek advice and there will be Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and a single-dose Janssen vaccine on offer.

The counselling and vaccination points will be located in the local election polling tents that were set up last week between October 20-26.

These are located at:

Haabersti Maxima XXX car park (Ehitajate tee 148),

Põhja-Tallinn Administration courtyard (Kari 13) 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.,

Keskturg car park (Lastekodu 11b),

Nõmme Social Centre car park (Pihlaka 12) 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The counselling and vaccination service is provided at all points by the healthcare partner Eldred OÜ.

In Haabersti Maxima XXX car park, the tent is open on weekdays from 12 noon to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At Keskturg, the tent is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone over 12 can be vaccinated. An identity document is needed for vaccination.

In addition to primary vaccination, booster doses are also offered.

Vaccination with a booster dose against COVID-19 is recommended for people over 65 years of age no sooner than six months after the end of the vaccination course.

People aged 18-64 who have completed the primary vaccination course may be vaccinated with a booster dose no earlier than 8 months after the course.

Ester Öpik, the Coordinator of Coronavirus Prevention Measures at Tallinn Strategic Management Office, said it is understandable that people may have concerns about vaccination.

"Therefore, we offer people a convenient opportunity to get on-site counselling and, if desired, the chance to get vaccinated," she said.

"Although vaccination does not provide complete protection against the virus, the statistics show very clearly that vaccination reduces the risk of infection and helps to prevent complications."

